Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

