Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

ELS opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.3065 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,523,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

