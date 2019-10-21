Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (AXS, BA, BAYN, CLSD, CP, CRSP, EL, EMG, EPZM, FSLR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 21st:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. AXIS Capital is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Effective capital deployment boosts shareholders value. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting its underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion. “

Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $342.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $445.00.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $227.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian Pacific have outperformed its industry so far in 2019, mainly due to its prudent cost management and higher freight revenues. Efficient cost management owing to the precision scheduled railroading model is aiding the company in generating significant earnings growth. Moreover, the company’s top line is benefiting from strong freight revenues at key units. Backed by cost-cuts and higher revenues, operating ratio has been improving over the last few quarters. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders are also appreciative. However, high debt levels are quite concerning. Also, weakness pertaining to U.S. grain volumes, which have been declining since the fourth quarter of 2018 might reflect in the third quarter results, to be released on Oct 23. High capital expenses are also limiting bottom-line growth.”

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target cut by Shore Capital from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27). Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Epizyme's first new drug application (NDA) for lead candidate tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma is under FDA review. The regulatory body has set an action date of Jan 23, 2020. If approved, tazemetostat will become the first commercially available EZH2 inhibitor and the first treatment specifically indicated for epithelioid sarcoma patients. The company is also on track to submit its second NDA for the drug in follicular lymphoma. Epizyme is making efforts to develop the drug for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically-defined solid tumors. The company also has a robust pipeline. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Australia, Japan and India. It has recently intensified its focus on the growing Indian solar market. It believes that it has significant growth opportunities for PV solar energy in India owing to its rising energy needs. First Solar expects its international bookings for this module to grow in coming days, as it invests more in production capacity for Series 6. However, it faces intense competition from manufacturers of crystalline-silicon solar modules and other PV systems. Although the Series 6 module is expected to boost growth in the days ahead, it is likely to incur substantial production start-up costs associated with this new technology until the full transition is taking place. Moreover, its shares underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2019, Honeywell's earnings grew 9.5% year over year, and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by about 3.5%. Year to date, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry on average. Honeywell believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volumes, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. However, analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company in the past seven days. Also, it is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Moreover, rise in debt levels can increase the company’s financial obligations.”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect higher loans and lower provisions, partially offset by rise in expenses. People’s United is growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near term, given its strong balance-sheet position and favorable consolidation backdrop in the banking sector. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders' confidence. However, significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Also, the company's expense base continues to escalate, which is expected to limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $228.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The outperformance is likely to continue following the company’s impressive third-quarter 2019 results. While the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same after missing in the preceding two quarters. The company also raised 2019 earnings guidance. The company expects EPS in the range of $6.20-$6.40 compared with prior guidance of $6.09-$6.34. Of late, estimates for current year have been witnessing upward estimate revisions. Meanwhile, its base business continues to perform impressively. Consistent growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is an added positive. Nonetheless, seasonality of its business and macroeconomic headwinds owing to solid global presence remain concerns.”

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robert Half stands to benefit from the solid demand of its professional staffing services on the back of tight labor markets across the globe. Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, is strongly positioned in the market. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders. However, rise in staff compensation costs and technology-releated investments have increased expenses, which is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. This may weigh on its share price, which has declined in the past year. It remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. The company faces stiff competition in terms of price and reliabilityof service.”

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RLI’s operating earnings of 57 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8% and improved 23.9% from the prior-year quarter. Its shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits in 38 of the past 41 years. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings and focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Moreover, the company is focused on boosting its underwriting results and has dropped underperforming products from the property business. Steady increase in dividend,special dividends payout and a solid capital position are other positives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses risk of underwriting volatiity.”

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $589.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for the third quarter for Sherwin-Williams are going down of late. The company is likely to gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. It is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's aggressive cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement is expected to yield margin benefits. Sherwin-Williams has also outperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year. However, the company faces earnings headwinds from hefty Valspar acquisition charges in 2019. The company is also exposed to raw material cost inflation. Higher input costs are expected to hurt margins in 2019. Moreover, the company’s businesses continue to be affected by weakness across certain economies. It is also exposed to currency translation headwinds.”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has a dismal earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter 2019 results reflected high revenues and elevated costs. Growth in revenues, supported by rise in net interest income, is a tailwind. Also, rising loans and deposits balance, backed by a gain in market share, suggests a strong capital position which would help the company undertake opportunistic expansions over the long haul. Yet, Texas Capital’s persistently rising costs, due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede its bottom-line growth. Also, deterioration of credit quality, lack of geographical diversification and significant exposure to commercial and real estate loans remain headwinds.”

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is currently riding on solid momentum in the industrial segment. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the areas of aerospace, defense and medical applications which in turn is helping the adoption rate of industrial solutions. This is driving the company’s top line. Further, growing adoption of sensors in industrial and auto applications is a tailwind. We believe sustained execution of the company’s strategic plans is likely to aid business growth in the near term. Notably, TE Connectivity has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, sluggishness in the orders in Transportation and Communication segments of the company remains a concern. Moreover, slowdown in the auto-production in China and broad inventory destocking by distribution partners are major headwinds.”

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.