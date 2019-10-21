Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 21st (1COV, BATS, CMG, DBK, ENGI, MEURV, NEM, NOVN, OSR, VOLV-B)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $3.20 to $950.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €5.10 ($5.93) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €226.10 ($262.91) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €260.00 ($302.33) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €52.33 ($60.85) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 84 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 190 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.