Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Norbord Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Norbord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Norbord from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Norbord stock opened at C$34.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$26.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 427.31%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

