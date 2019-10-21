EOS Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00035783 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Huobi, Liqui and Upbit. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $1.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,487,815 coins and its circulating supply is 936,787,803 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Bibox, DragonEX, Fatbtc, IDAX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, IDCM, CPDAX, BitMart, ABCC, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, Coinbe, QBTC, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, BigONE, CoinBene, COSS, Koinex, DOBI trade, LBank, Bithumb, Ovis, Upbit, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Neraex, Kraken, OKEx, GOPAX, Cryptomate, EXX, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Exrates, Binance, Coinrail, Huobi, Kuna, Liqui, Tidex, OEX, BCEX, C2CX, Exmo, Bilaxy, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Hotbit, Zebpay, YoBit, Rfinex, Gate.io, Tidebit, TOPBTC, RightBTC, ChaoEX, WazirX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

