Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,703. Envista has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

