Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 165,228 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.40% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $38,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 155,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

