Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $34,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at $842,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $596,375.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.