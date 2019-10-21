Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $108.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

