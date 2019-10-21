Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

