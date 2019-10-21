Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $39,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.6346 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

