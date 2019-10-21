Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

