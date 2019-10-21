Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 48,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.1545455 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Group news, Director Leonard Jaroszuk acquired 1,000,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,013,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,355.52. Also, Senior Officer Warren Cabral acquired 250,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,645. Insiders purchased a total of 1,281,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,925 over the last quarter.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

