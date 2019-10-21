EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0116

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,192.00 and $313.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041634 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.72 or 0.06191167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,944,374 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

