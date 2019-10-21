Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will report $14.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.22 billion and the highest is $15.75 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.13 billion to $58.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.58 billion to $61.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 8,416,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.