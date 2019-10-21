Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will report $14.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.22 billion and the highest is $15.75 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.13 billion to $58.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.58 billion to $61.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 8,416,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

