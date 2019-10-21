Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.
Endo International stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.
In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
