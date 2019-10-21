Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.

Endo International stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

