Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.28.

EDV stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,555. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$16.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.80.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$293.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$289,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at C$255,543.66. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.65, for a total transaction of C$1,359,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,610,736.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,604.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

