Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0009

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex and YoBit. Elysian has a total market cap of $90,238.00 and approximately $29,277.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.01267775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Liquid, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

