Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

ELVT stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $65,550.00. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 40,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $173,797.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,228 shares of company stock worth $813,741 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 188,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 98.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.