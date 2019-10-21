ELA Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,623.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $33,623.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00222596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.01282845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

