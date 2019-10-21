Eight Capital Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$10.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

CVE SIL remained flat at $C$8.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0480634 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

