Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,165.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,165.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00220936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01280459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

