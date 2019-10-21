Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. 733,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,807,543. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.