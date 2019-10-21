Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. 1,228,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,328. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

