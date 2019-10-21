Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 107,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

