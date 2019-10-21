Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2,194.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $135,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $5,497,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 459.5% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Domo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $426.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. Domo had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a negative net margin of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

