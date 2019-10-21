Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Pfizer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 604,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

