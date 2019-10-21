Edge Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Edge has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $4,433.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041459 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.06086728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001053 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044220 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,669,585 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, FCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

