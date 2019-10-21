Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), 6,839,520 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 558% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.78.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.