eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in eBay were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in eBay by 121.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 168.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,054. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

