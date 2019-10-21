Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
ETJ stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.
Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile
