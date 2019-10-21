Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

ETJ stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.