e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $348,885.00. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,043,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,520,302 shares of company stock worth $59,356,506. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 273,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,561. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $899.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

