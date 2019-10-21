Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $487,794.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Dusk Network has a market cap of $6.84 million and $487,794.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041414 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.06048171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001048 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00043530 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,887,399 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

