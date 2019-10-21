DURECT Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.