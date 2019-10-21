DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Shares of 10,350 Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $19.55 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.