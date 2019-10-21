Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $13.50. Donegal Group shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a PE ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

