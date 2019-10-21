Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 10,051 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000.

UJUL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,321. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

