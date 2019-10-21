Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $325,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.57. 4,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.