Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $57.83. 154,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

