Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 146,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

