DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 766 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,949,000 after buying an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,277,000 after buying an additional 1,468,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,304,000 after buying an additional 1,109,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,065,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

