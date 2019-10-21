DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,765 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Vistra Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 198,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Vistra Energy by 651.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of VST opened at $26.79 on Monday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.