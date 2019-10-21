DNB Asset Management AS Has $2 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $157.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

