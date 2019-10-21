DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $2,106,494. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $110.95 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

