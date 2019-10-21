DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $89.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.