DMarket Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. DMarket has a market cap of $3.33 million and $210,202.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00221883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.01344184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090052 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

