Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 530

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 427.01. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

