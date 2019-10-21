Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

In related news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,134. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

