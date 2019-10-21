Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

